Clean up from NE Iowa train derailment to get loud

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – The aftermath of a Chickasaw County train derailment is entering a very noisy phase.

The Chickasaw County Emergency Management Agency says crews continue to work on removing railroad cars from the scene and replacing damaged track. Meanwhile Canadian Pacific will soon be driving in new pillars for the bridge.

Emergency Management says that process will be very loud and will be heard over a mile away from the derailment site near the intersection of 220th Street and Ivanhoe Court.

The derailment, which happened on August 28, produced a leak of diesel fuel and anhydrous ammonia, which lead to nearby homes being temporarily evacuated. Crews are continuing to work 24 hours a day to get the accident site cleared and suitable for the public.