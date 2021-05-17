Cleanup continues at train derailment site in Albert Lea

ABERT LEA, Minn. - Union Pacific and Freeborn County workers continue to clean up the massive train derailment. 28 Union Pacific cars went off the tracks Saturday afternoon.

According to Freeborn County Emergency Management, the three tank cars containing hydrochloric acid have been removed. All three were breached, spilling about 40,000 gallons of the acid. Another 20,000 gallons have been safely recovered.

Union Pacific is working on removing three cars containing LP gas. None of them were breached. They're expected to be moved to safe ground by Monday evening.

Goose Lake is not a recreation destination. The air quality is being monitored by a private contractor. As of Monday afternoon, the air is good.

No Fish kills or disturbances of the migratory birds have been found on Goose Lake.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and a private contractor took soil and water samples from the derailment site and are working on mitigation plans.

Union Pacific is financially responsible for the clean-up and repairing the tracks. Freeborn County will be billing the company for the county's work.

"I'm confident that after meeting this morning with federal environmental protection agency and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency that they're going to hold Union Pacific's feet the fire to get that clean and with the plan that Union Pacific has, I mean these people are professionals at what they're doing," says Rich Hall, Freeborn County Emergency Management director.

There is no set timeline for when the site is expected to be cleared. Freeborn County Emergency Management expects it to take a while.