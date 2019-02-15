Clear
Clean up after the pileup on I-35

Dozens of semis were strewn across I-35 in Freeborn Co

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 7:45 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn.- Powerful winds were pushing the light snow into the air, causing white out conditions on the road.
That combination causing a major pile up southbound on I-35.
Today the road is open and somewhat clear thanks to tow truck drivers like Dustin Tramm.

“The weather was brutal yesterday,” said Tramm “40 mile and hour winds you can only see a quarter of a mile ahead of yourself it was bad.”

He was one of the many tow companies who was out in the windy mix clearing out the stretch of road...and today he's still busy bringing in damaged cars.

“The craziest I ever seen. Multiple pileups everywhere we go we got we got jack knife semis everywhere, we got cars in the ditch everywhere,” he said.

He added that the pile up could’ve been avoided if people practiced cautious driving on the road.

“Slow down I mean you try to get there in a hurry and you'll end up sitting there for hours,” he said.

