Clean and Safe Ambassadors partnering with UMR to offer safety escorts

ROCHESTER, Minn.- University of Minnesota Rochester students can now feel more at ease walking around downtown.

UMR is partnering with Clean and Safe Ambassadors to provide safety escorts to students. From now until December 22, if a UMR student is walking around and feels unsafe, they can give the program a call and a safe ambassador will be ready to meet them.

The escorts will be offered until December 22. Anyone interested in receiving one can call 507-316-7111.

Advance notice is not required but appreciated.