Clean and Safe Ambassadors have made an impact on downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Organizers say it’s just been one year, but the Clean and Safe Ambassador Program has already had a big impact on downtown Rochester.

Starting on July 1, 2020, the program has seen ambassadors providing daily cleaning, safety, and hospitality services throughout the 44-block area of the Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) from 7 am to 3:30 pm Monday and Tuesday and from 7 am to 10 pm Wednesday through Sunday.

“The Clean and Safe Ambassadors have allowed the Rochester Downtown Alliance to create and maintain more public amenities, welcome folks into our community, and increase communications with our downtown businesses,” says RDA director of operations Karli McElroy. “This program has become a vital piece in how we are building an inviting downtown community.”

Between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, Clean and Safe Ambassadors have been credited with:

Picking up 60,042 cigarette butts

Disinfecting 6,502 infrastructures (high-touch areas like crosswalk buttons, parking meters, and public seating)

Cleaning 2,963 infrastructures

Disposing of 1,866 COVID-19 masks

Providing 1,681 hospitality assists

Removing 1,574 pieces of graffiti

Clearing snow from 1,473 corners

Collecting 1,317 bags of trash

Pulling weeds from 1,139 blocks

Cleaning 1,058 bus stops

“I think the Ambassadors are professional, give excellent directions, and are extremely friendly,” says Ken Nuss of Victoria’s Ristorante. “At first, I wasn’t sure how the program was going to impact the downtown, but I have come to respect them for their diligence and responsiveness. They do their job well.”