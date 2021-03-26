Clean and Safe Ambassadors Programs gets ready for warmer weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Clean and Safe Ambassador Program is designed to clean downtown Rochester and keep people safe.

Now the program is transitioning from winter duties to warmer weather jobs.

If you see people in orange jackets downtown, say hi!

They can even give you food or shopping recommendations.

The Clean and Safe Ambassador Program is funded by Mayo Clinic and the city of Rochester, in partnership with Block by Block, which is a national company providing downtown services to communities.

This program launched last July.

Its goal is to improve public spaces through cleaning, sanitation, public safety and hospitality.

Ambassadors are getting busy as the snow melts.

In just three months, they have cleaned up 28,000 cigarettes, 300 instances of graffiti, and disinfected 500 pieces of infrastructure.

They're also busy power washing sidewalks and pulling weeds.

"We've been able to put out bistro tables and chairs to add more seating to the downtown. The ambassadors are able to clean those. They're able to reset those. That just allows us to offer more of an experience to the downtown," says Karli McElroy, Senior Director of Placemaking with the Rochester Downtown Alliance.

She says ambassadors have noticed litter and graffiti in the Zumbro River, so cleaning up the river is a project for this summer.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance will be looking to hire a few more ambassadors once summer is here.

Here is the link with more information if you're interested.