Clean and Safe Ambassador program kicks-off in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A cleaner and safer city is the goal of a new Rochester Downtown Alliance Program that launched on July 1st.

The program was postponed earlier this Spring due because of COVID-19.

Tents were set-up at Peace Plaza as the RDA, Rochester Public Works and Destination Medical Center gave updates on their initiatives on Wednesday.

One of RDA’s main initiatives is the Clean and Safe Ambassador program.

The program will be a daily cleaning service downtown. Director of content and communications Katie Adelman says workers will be sanitizing high-touch areas, pulling weeds, removing graffiti and providing customer services for Mayo Clinic patients who are looking for places to go while they’re visiting.

Adelman explained, “So that they know that the downtown is being cared for, it's being cleaned daily. It's safe down here, and that we now have a presence that is helping the Rochester Police Department keep an eye on downtown by being their eyes and ears if they don't get to see some of that and also just so they know that it's reopening and safely.”

The RDA says the program is not replacing the city’s work but will supplement its efforts.