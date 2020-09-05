Clean and Contain Scale helps you evaluate if you're doing your part to prevent COVID-19 spread

DECORAH, Iowa - There's research that shows how likely people are to use things like seat belts or helmets, but until now, there's been little to no research on how likely people are to use behaviors that help prevent the spread of viruses such as disinfecting surfaces and washing hands. Until we have a cure or treatment readily available for the public, following CDC guidelines are the best way we can help contain and prevent spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Loren Toussaint, Luther College professor of psychology, along with Alyssa D. Cheadle, Ph.D., Hope College; Jesse Fox, Ph.D., Stetson University; and David R. Williams, Ph.D., M.P.H., Harvard University, developed the Clean and Contain Scale. "Clean and Contain: Initial Development of a Measure of Infection Prevention Behaviors during the COVID-19 Pandemic" by Toussaint and his colleagues was published in the "Annals of Behavioral Medicine" in August.

The Clean and Contain Scale contains 9 questions that ask how often one performs a specific behavior based on a 5-point scale, with 1 meaning never and 5 meaning always. The questions are based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 prevention guidelines. Questions include how often do you clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community?

After evaluating the behaviors of 800 study participants, the researchers found people were more likely to comply with containing behaviors (keeping physical distance from others, covering one's nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, etc.), than with cleaning behaviors (use of hand sanitizer, cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, etc.). The most highly complied-with cleaning behaviors were avoiding touching one's face and using hand sanitizer. The most highly complied-with containing health behavior was throwing used tissues away.

Dr. Toussaint notes that most of the samples were taken earlier in the year when businesses were closing down and restrictions were strict, so he suspects people might not be following CDC guidelines as strictly now as they did in the spring.

"It really does boil down to two main things... one: you have to be cleanliness-minded. That's a core piece of the appropriate behavior in this sort of circumstance. That means wiping down highly touched surfaces. It means washing your hands frequently. It means just having a mindset to up your game in terms of hygiene," explains Dr. Toussaint. "The second major piece of this puzzle is containment. Containment is very important, as we know, because if we don't have a containment mentality, we just spread this thing wildly and our healthcare system, no healthcare system, is going to be capable of keeping up with that."

The hope is the Clean and Contain Scale will be used by organizations such as businesses, schools, and churches to help them understand what they are doing well to prevent spread, and what they can improve on. If an organization would like assistance with how to assess its members, Dr. Toussaint can be emailed at touslo01@luther.edu.

Dr. Toussaint is also a consultant to Mayo Clinic.