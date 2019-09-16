Clean Water Council tours Southeastern Minnesota

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - On Monday, the Clean Water Council and legislators toured Southeastern Minnesota to see how the Legacy Amendment is making an impact on water quality in the area. The tour bus made stops in Rochester, Chatfield, Fountain, Preston, and Grand Meadow.
In 2008, Minnesotans voted to pass the Legacy Amendment, which increased a sales tax to go to the Clean Water Fund.
