Clean Water Council tours Southeastern Minnesota

33% percent of the Legacy Amendment revenue goes to the Clean Water Fund.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 7:04 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - On Monday, the Clean Water Council and legislators toured Southeastern Minnesota to see how the Legacy Amendment is making an impact on water quality in the area. The tour bus made stops in Rochester, Chatfield, Fountain, Preston, and Grand Meadow.

In 2008, Minnesotans voted to pass the Legacy Amendment, which increased a sales tax to go to the Clean Water Fund.

Summer's last hurrah is upon us as the summer season slowly comes to an end
