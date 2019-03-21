Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Politicans and celebrities stop in Rochester to help feed the elderly

A nationwide program working to make sure no senior goes hungry or is lonely.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's a program that makes sure those in need get hot, healthy food called Meals on Wheels.
As part of Community Champions Week, area celebrities are delivering those meals.
“You always need to eat and anytime we can help out with that it's good,” said Minnesota Vikings football player Marcus Sherels.
Nearly 5 million seniors face hunger in the US that’s according to feedingamerica.org.
Sherels is packing cars to hand a hot meal to people like Lee McCullough.
“Great, it was nice meet him and take a couple of pictures with him. I'm sure my son will appreciate that because he's really an avid fan of the Vikings,” said McCllough.

Family services Rochester is working to raise $30,000 to continue to provide meals for the community.
To Donate, Click Here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Tracking a few more clouds before a beautiful start to the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking More Sunshine but a "Cooler" Friday

Image

New baseball and softball complex could be build near schools

Image

Celebration held to help students enjoy a job well done

Image

Farmers concerned after a heavy snowfall led to severe flooding

Image

Waste collection drivers celebrated for good deeds

Image

Byron High School joins Amazon Future Engineer Program

Image

National Poison Prevention Week

Image

Tracking Mild Air and Sunshine

Image

College basketball fans experience Iowa hospitality

Image

NIACC falls in NJCAA quarterfinals

Community Events