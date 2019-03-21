Politicans and celebrities stop in Rochester to help feed the elderly

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's a program that makes sure those in need get hot, healthy food called Meals on Wheels.

As part of Community Champions Week, area celebrities are delivering those meals.

“You always need to eat and anytime we can help out with that it's good,” said Minnesota Vikings football player Marcus Sherels.

Nearly 5 million seniors face hunger in the US that’s according to feedingamerica.org.

Sherels is packing cars to hand a hot meal to people like Lee McCullough.

“Great, it was nice meet him and take a couple of pictures with him. I'm sure my son will appreciate that because he's really an avid fan of the Vikings,” said McCllough.

Family services Rochester is working to raise $30,000 to continue to provide meals for the community.

To Donate, Click Here.