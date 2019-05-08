Classes canceled at SE Minnesota school after dumpster fire

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A dumpster fire in Byron resulted in classes being canceled Wednesday at the Zumbro Education District’s south building.

A passerby on Highway 14 called in the fire at 8:09 p.m. Tuesday after seeing large flames coming from the 200 block of 2nd Ave. SW in Byron.

Deputies arrived on scene and saw 15-foot flames with black smoke. It was discovered to be a dumpster that was up against the building.

The fire is being called suspicious and the exterior of the building suffered minor damage.