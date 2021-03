Class AAA State Wrestling results

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. - The 2021 Minnesota State High School League State Wrestling Tournament began Thursday with Class AAA.

At 138 pounds, Cameron Davis from Albert Lea Area placed fifth by defeating Mayo’s Marshall Peters in a 5-2 decision. Caleb Talamantes placed third for Albert Lea Area by defeating Mounds View’s Mannix Morgan in a 10-4 decision.

Match results are listed below:

First Round

138: Brendan Howes (Anoka) def. Cameron Davis (Albert Lea Area) 13-6 dec.

138: Cole Becker (St. Michael-Albertville) def. Marshall Peters (Mayo) 9-2 dec.

170: Caleb Talamantes (Albert Lea Area) def. Alex Kowalchyk (Coon Rapids) 8-3 dec.

Semifinals

170: Cole Han-Lindemyer (Farmington) def. Caleb Talamantes (Albert Lea Area) 6-5 dec.

Consolation Semifinals

138: Cameron Davis (Albert Lea Area) def. Caden Carlson (Willmar) 8-2 dec.

138: Marshall Peters (Mayo) def. Kyler Wong (Wayzata) Fall 5:24

3rd Place

170: Mannix Morgan (Mounds View) def. Caleb Talamantes (Albert Lea Area) 10-4 dec.

5th Place

138: Cameron Davis (Albert Lea Area) def. Marshall Peters (Mayo) 5-2 dec.