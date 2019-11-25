Clarks Grove man pleads not guilty to threatening his wife with an ax

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County man accused of threatening his wife with an ax is pleading not guilty.

Soe Naing, 44 of Clarks Grove, is charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence. The victim reported that during an argument, Naing held the ax over his head and said he was going to cut her and kill her. Investigators say one of Naing’s children also said they saw their father with the ax, waiting by the door for their mother to return.

Naing remains in the Freeborn County Jail on $30,000 bond. His trial is scheduled to begin on January 7.