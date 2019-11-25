Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Clarks Grove man pleads not guilty to threatening his wife with an ax

Soe Naing
Soe Naing

She says he threatened to kill her.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 4:42 PM
Updated: Nov 25, 2019 4:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County man accused of threatening his wife with an ax is pleading not guilty.

Soe Naing, 44 of Clarks Grove, is charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence. The victim reported that during an argument, Naing held the ax over his head and said he was going to cut her and kill her. Investigators say one of Naing’s children also said they saw their father with the ax, waiting by the door for their mother to return.

Naing remains in the Freeborn County Jail on $30,000 bond. His trial is scheduled to begin on January 7.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Warm temps now before winter roars back
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Stem 2

Image

Stem 1

Image

Property Taxes

Image

Disaster Simulation

Image

Volunteers in North Iowa get in holiday spirit

Image

My Money: Difference between buying and leasing a vehicle

Image

North Iowa grocery store asking for help

Image

New entrepreneaurship program

Image

Salvation Army preparing for Thanksgiving

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Community Events