Clarks Grove man pleads guilty to meth sale

Cully Shierts Cully Shierts

Police say 55 grams of the drug were sold to an informant.

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 11:45 AM
Updated: Mar. 8, 2019 11:50 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man arrested nine months after an alleged drug deal is pleading guilty.

Cully Thomas Shierts, 21 of Clarks Grove, has entered a guilty plea to 2nd degree sale of methamphetamine. Austin police say Shierts sold 55.728 grams of meth to a confidential informant in December 2017. Shierts wasn’t arrested for the crime until September 2018.

A sentencing date has been scheduled for June 6.

