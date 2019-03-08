Clarks Grove man pleads guilty to meth sale

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man arrested nine months after an alleged drug deal is pleading guilty.

Cully Thomas Shierts, 21 of Clarks Grove, has entered a guilty plea to 2nd degree sale of methamphetamine. Austin police say Shierts sold 55.728 grams of meth to a confidential informant in December 2017. Shierts wasn’t arrested for the crime until September 2018.

A sentencing date has been scheduled for June 6.