Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Clarks Grove man gets prison in first of two sentences

Cully Shierts Cully Shierts

Pleaded guilty to selling meth and speeding away from arrest.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 7:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Clarks Grove man is sentenced to prison for a Mower County meth deal.

Cully Thomas Shierts, 22, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree sale of drugs in December 2018. Austin police say he sold 55.728 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in December 2017.

Shierts has been sentenced to seven and ½ years in prison, with credit for 278 days already served.

Meanwhile, he is still awaiting sentencing for a high-speed chase over ice-covered roads in Freeborn County. Albert Lea police say they were called about someone trying to steal a snow blower on February 26 and arrived to see a vehicle belonging to Shierts. There was an active warrant out for Shierts and police say he sped away and hit speeds of 95 miles per hour on Interstate 90.

Shierts was eventually arrested in Austin and wound up pleading guilty to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. His sentencing for that crime is set for July 8.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Tracking sunshine for the start of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' Monday Forecast 5/20

Image

Donations Helping Women's Health Pavilion

Image

Partial Roof Collapse at Mohawk Square

Image

'Butt Kickers' pick up cigarette butts in Rochester

Image

Officers rescue ducklings caught inside drain

Image

Manly Skate Park closed

Image

Kid's Cup Donations help pediatric patients

Image

Exhibit tells story of artist's struggles with mental health

Image

Impact of the Kid's Cup Golf Tournament

Image

Turtle Creek flood mitigation plan

Community Events