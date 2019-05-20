Clarks Grove man gets prison in first of two sentences

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Clarks Grove man is sentenced to prison for a Mower County meth deal.

Cully Thomas Shierts, 22, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree sale of drugs in December 2018. Austin police say he sold 55.728 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in December 2017.

Shierts has been sentenced to seven and ½ years in prison, with credit for 278 days already served.

Meanwhile, he is still awaiting sentencing for a high-speed chase over ice-covered roads in Freeborn County. Albert Lea police say they were called about someone trying to steal a snow blower on February 26 and arrived to see a vehicle belonging to Shierts. There was an active warrant out for Shierts and police say he sped away and hit speeds of 95 miles per hour on Interstate 90.

Shierts was eventually arrested in Austin and wound up pleading guilty to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. His sentencing for that crime is set for July 8.