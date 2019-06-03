ROCHESTER, Minn. - The final task of the construction of the new Clarks Grove fire station, landscaping, is being worked on this week. The fire department moved into their new home in February. The public got the chance to see the new station at an open house in May.
"It's just huge for the whole community," says Fire Chief Steven Thisius.
The former station was destroyed in March of 2017 in a tornado.
Related Content
- Clarks Grove Fire Department settles into new fire station
- Clarks Grove man pleads guilty to meth sale
- Clarks Grove man gets prison in first of two sentences
- Fire departments receives grants
- Fire Department Wins Blood Drive
- Police confirm name of woman killed in Eagle Grove fire
- Rochester Fire Department prepares for city growth
- Fire department impacted by 122 project
- Stewartville Fire Department is preparing for change
- Four departments respond to Manly house fire
Scroll for more content...