Clarks Grove Fire Department settles into new fire station

"It's just huge for the whole community," says Fire Chief Steven Thisius.

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 6:42 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The final task of the construction of the new Clarks Grove fire station, landscaping, is being worked on this week. The fire department moved into their new home in February. The public got the chance to see the new station at an open house in May.

"It's just huge for the whole community," says Fire Chief Steven Thisius.

The former station was destroyed in March of 2017 in a tornado.

Muggy and storms for Tuesday, some severe
