CLAREMONT, Minn. A post office closed due to safety concerns from heavy snow is reopening.
The U.S. Postal Service says full operations will resume Friday at the 234 W. Front Street post office in Claremont. It’s been shut down since February 27 but has been declared safe after repairs and a structural assessment.
Retail window hours will be Monday through Friday 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM and Saturday 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. The PO Box Lobby will be open 24 hours.
Related Content
- Claremont post office to reopen Friday
- Post office closed in Claremont
- Few details being released on Highway 14 accident in Claremont
- Mayo reopens clinics Monday
- Post-Christmas Returns
- Worth County Sheriff's Office post tips to keep kids safe
- Reward offered in Crystal Lake post office burglary
- Forest City clinic to reopen
- Forest City clinic to partially reopen
- Donut shop reopens after break-in
Scroll for more content...