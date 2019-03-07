Claremont post office to reopen Friday

CLAREMONT, Minn. A post office closed due to safety concerns from heavy snow is reopening.

The U.S. Postal Service says full operations will resume Friday at the 234 W. Front Street post office in Claremont. It’s been shut down since February 27 but has been declared safe after repairs and a structural assessment.

Retail window hours will be Monday through Friday 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM and Saturday 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. The PO Box Lobby will be open 24 hours.