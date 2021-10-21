Civil trial scheduled over fatal tractor/train collision in Worth County

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A lawsuit has been filed on a fatal collision between a tractor and a train in 2018.

It happened on May 8, 2018, at the railroad crossing on Ulmus Road. Authorities said Brian Gene Nack, 59 of Grafton, was driving a tractor south on Ulmus when he was hit by a train. Investigators say a sprayer attached to the tractor took the brunt of the impact, spinning the tractor around and ejecting Nack.

Nack died as a result of his injuries.

The Estate of Brian Nack and his widow, Regina M. Nack, are suing the Canadian Pacific Railway Company, the Dakota, Minnesota & Eastern Railroad Corporation, and Worth County.

The lawsuit alleges the railroad crossing on Ulmus Road is “extra hazardous,” did not have appropriate warning signs and signals, that the train failed to signal its approach, and visual obstructions were allowed to remain in place at the crossing.

The defendants have responded to those allegations by stating Nack tried to pull in front of the oncoming train and that negligence is what caused his death, and that state and federal law regarding railroad safety and rail crossings preempt or preclude the plaintiff’s legal claims.

A trial is scheduled to start on September 7, 2022, in Worth County District Court.