27th annual Civil War Re-Enactment this weekend in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - Looking for something to do this weekend? Perhaps a trip back in time might be in order.

The 27th annual Civil War Re-Enactment is taking place at East Park. Not only will it feature a re-enactment of the Battle of Springfield, Missouri, but it will also feature infantry and artillery drills, Reveille, an auction of homemade items and baked goods, and a period church service.

Justin Hoss of Marion has been a part of Civil War re-enactments in Iowa since the early 1990s. He notes that the frequency of yearly reenactments have changed.

"We used to have two a month. Anymore, we're hard pressed to get one in the summer. A lot of them have died off over the years, some are trying to be brought back."

He notes that it's become difficult to recruit the younger generation to get involved, with one reason being that the cost of it has increased.

"The cost of getting into re-enacting is just...the equipment is expensive. A musket is close to $1,000 dollars. A good uniform, you're looking at a good coat is about $3,4-500, if you're looking for really really good stuff."

If reenacting is something you're interested in, Hoss says the best way to seek authentic items from a certain time period is to buy from second hand vendors, as they can be cheaper.

For those who have not been to a re-enactment, Hoss encourages all to experience it, and come with an open mind.

"I've been doing it since '93, and there's still stuff I'm learning. You don't know everything. If you come out and think you know it all, you're not gonna have a good time. You come out and learn something new...I'm still learning."

The re-enactment continues through Sunday. For a full schedule of events, click here.