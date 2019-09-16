Civic Center Drive reopens in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Civic Center Drive NW has fully reopened to traffic.
The road was closed in both directions on September 6 from 4th Avenue NW to 8th Avenue NW so crews could install utilities under Civic Center Drive NW as part of the reconstruction project for 6th and 7th Avenues.
Rochester Public Works says this closure was the most cost-effective option with the shortest impact on the public. Crews had intended to leave Civic Center Drive open as they installed water main and sanitary sewers but the city says unexpected underground conditions made that impossible.
Sidewalks at the intersection of Civic Center Drive NW and 6th Avenue NW are still closed. Rochester Public Works says those sidewalks will be installed as planned during the adjacent reconstruction project happening on 6th Avenue NW.
