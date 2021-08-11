Citywide 25 yard signs now free in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Educational yard signs on Rochester's new 25 mile per hour speed limit are now available.

The city says the free signs are to help remind the public the speed limit on unmarked Rochester streets is now 25 mph. Citywide 25 yard signs can be picked up at:

· City Hall (201 4 Street SE; open 8a – 5p Monday through Friday)

· Development Services & Infrastructure Center (4001 West River Parkway NW; open 8a – 5p Monday through Friday)

City officials say supplies are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Signs must be placed on private property.

More information about the speed limit change, including an educational video in English, Somali and Spanish, is available at rochestermn.gov/citywide25.