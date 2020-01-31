City to review finances of Rochester Civic Theatre Company

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Questions are being raised about the finances of the Rochester Civic Theatre Company.

The city’s Outside Agency Oversight Committee is scheduled to discuss the Theatre’s 2020 financial report at its next meeting on February 4. The agenda item says “there are significant concerns with the Civic Theatre’s financial condition and its long-term sustainability. Additional analysis is necessary prior to making any formal recommendations. A new model for performing arts services may need to be evaluated for the space currently exclusively leased to the Civic Theatre.”

One of the main items of concern is a $300,000 loan taken out in the fall of 2019 to cover payments to staff and professional actors and directors. An extended delay in returning $10,000 in unused grant money to the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council is also being questions. That delay means the Theatre will not be eligible for additional grants for an entire year.

The resignation of Civic Theatre Executive Director Kevin Miller was abruptly announced on January 24.

