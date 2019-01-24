Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

City tests out new intersection to keep pedestrians safe

It’s a small change but could be a lifesaving one.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 7:16 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Steven Estes walks to work in downtown Rochester almost every day. He said he’s often had some close calls dodging cars.

“Where they’re trying to turn, and I’m trying to cross, and it’s like a who goes first kind of thing,” Estes said.

The City of Rochester wants drivers to know pedestrians go first, especially as it attempts to get more people walking and out of their cars in the coming years.

The city is testing out a new type of intersection where the walk sign goes on four seconds ahead of the green light for cars.

City traffic engineer, Sam Budzyna, said it will help make people crossing the street more visible to cars.

“It allows them to establish their right of way in the intersection,” Budzyna said.

Research from the National Association of City Transportation Officials shows this type of intersection can reduce pedestrian-vehicle collisions by as much as 60%.

“Most of the feedback I’ve been getting is pretty positive, people want to see it expand to other intersections,” Budzyna said.

Estes said this could be a step in the right direction.

“It’s nice to know I have the right of way,” he said. “And not have to necessarily worry as much about if a car is going to accidentally turn and I’m trying to cross.”

The two intersections these are being tested at are at 4th St. SE and 1st Ave, and West Center St. and 1st Ave.

Testing these intersections came at zero cost, just required a change in programing. But, Budzyna said this is not possible in all intersections across town if more were to come. Budzyna said to expect more intersections like these within the next year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-5° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -31°
Albert Lea
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -28°
Austin
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -26°
Charles City
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: -27°
Rochester
Overcast
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: -32°
We're tracking more blowing snow tonight alongside dangerously cold temperatures.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Business of the Year

Image

Tracking Dangerous Cold and A Potential Snow Storm This Weekend

Image

Free Rides for Federal Workers

Image

Driving in the whipping January winds

Image

Intersection change looks to improve pedestrian safety

Image

Staying safe in the bitter cold

Image

Early Childhood Education Expansion

Image

WX toss to patio

Image

Handling Frigid Temps

Image

Tracking Dangerously Cold Wind Chills

Community Events