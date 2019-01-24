City tests out new intersection to keep pedestrians safe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Steven Estes walks to work in downtown Rochester almost every day. He said he’s often had some close calls dodging cars.

“Where they’re trying to turn, and I’m trying to cross, and it’s like a who goes first kind of thing,” Estes said.

The City of Rochester wants drivers to know pedestrians go first, especially as it attempts to get more people walking and out of their cars in the coming years.

The city is testing out a new type of intersection where the walk sign goes on four seconds ahead of the green light for cars.

City traffic engineer, Sam Budzyna, said it will help make people crossing the street more visible to cars.

“It allows them to establish their right of way in the intersection,” Budzyna said.

Research from the National Association of City Transportation Officials shows this type of intersection can reduce pedestrian-vehicle collisions by as much as 60%.

“Most of the feedback I’ve been getting is pretty positive, people want to see it expand to other intersections,” Budzyna said.

Estes said this could be a step in the right direction.

“It’s nice to know I have the right of way,” he said. “And not have to necessarily worry as much about if a car is going to accidentally turn and I’m trying to cross.”

The two intersections these are being tested at are at 4th St. SE and 1st Ave, and West Center St. and 1st Ave.

Testing these intersections came at zero cost, just required a change in programing. But, Budzyna said this is not possible in all intersections across town if more were to come. Budzyna said to expect more intersections like these within the next year.