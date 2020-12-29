City street departments at full staffing, not hampered by COVID-19

KIMT NEWS 3 - With snow quickly coating area roadways and the pandemic still raging on, we wanted to find out how cities are keeping plow drivers well and ready to clear the snow.

KIMT News 3 checked in with crews in both Rochester and Mason City and they're saying they are fully staffed and ready to tackle the snow.

According to Dan Plizga, Infrastructure Maintenance Supervisor for the City of Rochester, they started pretreating the roads with salt brine late Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Crews worked through the afternoon to keep the main roads clear through rush hour.

They'll be back at work at 2 a.m. to do a full plowing of the city streets.

Plizga says they've been keeping the crews healthy by following all the proper COVID safety rules.

"Our teams are very healthy and we've been practicing all of the recommendations. Lots of disenfecting. Obviously we wear masks in the building, in vehicles," said Plizga.

Mason City is also reporting they're fielding a full crew of 35 trucks to clear the streets. Both cities are saying you can help plow drivers out by remembering to park on the correct side of the streets, so the plows can get through.