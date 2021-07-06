City staff to seek more funding for playground expansion at Cascade Lake Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Med City is making a play to better fund a planned playground expansion.

City staff will be applying for a $350,000 grant from the Greater Minnesota Regional

Parks and Trails Commission (GMRPTC) to fund an expansion to the playground at Cascade Lake Park. If approved in full, the grant would double the project's current budget.

While plans for the expanded playground are still being developed, parks department staff say it will focus on accessibility. Staff will also be working with a group of community stakeholders, which will provide input and reaction to elements of the design for potential users.

Other improvements at Cascade Lake Park are also in the works, including the addition of an amphitheater and park pavilion.