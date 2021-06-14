Rochester city pools reopen; new registration process in place to curb overcrowding

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester community pools are back in action after an ill-timed closure during a heatwave.

Both Silver Lake Pool and Soldiers Field Pool opened at noon on Monday. Soldiers Field Pool was closed due to poor behavior according to the city which included fights, unattended children, and a general disregard for lifeguards.

Now a new registration process is in place that has anyone interested in going to a city pool hop online beforehand and sign up for a spot.

Rochester dad, Derek Dickinson, said he appreciated the system. He explained, “It was super simplified and it was really nice cause then I know we got a slot and they only allow so many people so I really enjoyed that part.”

He’s not alone as mother Danielle McKane also said it made going to the pool easier to avoid the crowds. She added, “It will be nice to have that space and get in because sometimes you don't know if there will be enough space on your way over for example so it's nice to have that reservation confirmation and know that you'll just be able to walk in and start having fun!”

Both Silver Lake and Soldiers Field pools will be operating at a limited capacity of 300 people. The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department says the focus this summer is on safety.

Recreation supervisor Bend Boldt explained, “If there are things that are causing trouble or confusion or too much chaos at the pool we needed to stop it and we needed to get a plan in place to alleviate any of those concerns and create a fun and safe environment for people to come back.”

Mayor Kim Norton says she hopes the rough start, that led to the initial pool closures, is over especially since this is the first year of free admission, as well as the first time pools, have been open since the pandemic.

Norton said, “I think all those things were related factors that made for a rough start but I'm very hopeful we have things under control and the rest of the summer will go smoothly.”

There will also be extra staff on hand to answer questions and Rochester police officers will be swinging by to just check-in and make sure everything continues to run smoothly.