City planners looking for public input

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It’s no secret that Rochester is going through a change.

The city is now envisioning a downtown with less traffic.

They are offering residents input on two zoning plans to address traffic concerns.

At an open house today, residents were able to learn about the city’s Comprehensive Plan, Planning 2 Succeed (ps2) 2040, which is what the city and county planning department see for Rochester.

At the open house they were able to give their opinion on the R2X District and Transit Oriented Development drafts.

Ryan Yetzer tells KIMT that with more people coming to Rochester to work and live in the DMC district, there needs to be changes put in place to prepare for more people.

“We want to provide more housing options and transportation for people,” he said.