City of Stewartville warns against fishy phone calls

Leaders are urging you to not give out your personal information.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.-If your phone goes off and the caller ID reads “City of Stewartville," you may want to be wary. It could be an imposter.

The city of Stewartville posted on social media urging residents to not give out personal information.
City officials say callers are posing as city employees and asking for credit card information.
Today, KIMT caught up with stewartville resident Brenda Priebe. She was playing with her grandchildren.
She says she's answered some suspicious calls in the past and no longer answers unrecognizable numbers.
she says if she gets a call...she always verifies it.

“If I see a message from the city of stewartville or Rochester I would call the office and ask if that's what they indeed sent out,” she said.

She follows a few tips to prevent to protect her wallet.

“If we see an unknown number come in on our phones we just let it roll to voice mail and we'll just check the message later a lot of times theres no message so we just delete that number off our phone but you can't trust your caller id,” she said.

If you do get a call asking for your private information. You're urged to contact the city.

