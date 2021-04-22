Clear
City of Rochester works towards culturally inclusive workforce

Chao Mwatela

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director Chao Mwatela says the city is undertaking a multifaceted approach to equity with tailored goals for each department.

Posted: Apr 22, 2021 2:56 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - KIMT News 3 has been following up with the City of Rochester's efforts to improve equity and inclusion in the wake of Derek Chauvin's conviction in the murder of George Floyd.

Over the past several days the Rochester Police Department and Mayor Kim Norton have shared their efforts and consistently expressed a commitment to listen, learn and build trust across the city while taking action.

Today, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director Chao Mwatela says the city is undertaking a multifaceted approach to equity with tailored goals for each department.

Mwatela explained, "How does equity show up and are they doing anything specific to forward that or have that equity lens? And, that obviously varies depending on the department. So, what Rochester Public Utilities does compared to the Rochester Fire Department. The goal is to get each department to start reviewing their own policies and practices and also look through what training needs to happen continuously, not just a one time thing, going forward."

She says it will take time to get the city's staff and their practices to mirror the community they serve and to ensure every voice has a seat at the table.

"All the efforts are multifaceted, there's a training component. There's also an organizational component in terms of setting goals internally and making sure each department is working towards those goals and then there is the community part where we're hoping to actually create a race and equity plan," added Mwatela.

Mwatela says she'd like to have goals set by the end of the year and actions tied to those goals that will enact change.

