ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester is working to keep traffic flowing as construction crews revamp a section of North Broadway Avenue.

At present, traffic is closed from Civic Center Drive through 11th Street Northwest, but the city says it's planning to open two lanes of traffic between Silver Lake Drive and 7th Street within the next few weeks.

Officials add the stretch between Civic Center Drive and Silver Lake Drive is set to open to traffic late next month.