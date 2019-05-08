City of Rochester updating warning siren system

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Beginning the week of May 6, crews are working to update some of Rochester's warning sirens.

Changes are happening on 65th St. NW and Highway 52 NW, Watson Field off of Essex Parkway NW, Badger Hills Drive NW and 50th Ave. NW, and College Parkway SE. Some sirens are being relocated to better cover the city, one new voice modular system is being placed, and one current siren is being updated to a voice modular system.

The voice modular systems repeat pre-recorded voice messages when severe weather is approaching. They're being used at sports fields and parks to give people more time to pack up and find shelter.

The city identified some parts of the city that were not well covered by the alert system, which is why some sirens are being relocated to spread out the sound of the sirens.

The sirens are designed to be heard outdoors, not indoors. To alert people who are already inside, Emergency Management encourages people to sign up for the Rochester Alert system that calls, texts, or e-mails you when there is severe weather. Currently, around 6,000 people are signed up and Emergency Management hopes to double that number. To enroll, click here.