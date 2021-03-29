City of Rochester taking steps in reopening in-person services next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester says it's taking steps to make in-person services more available to community members beginning next week.

Here are some of the changes being made:

Rochester City Council meetings will begin at 6 P.M. rather than 3:30 P.M. starting next Monday.

City Council Study Sessions are scheduled for April 12th, 19th, and 26th. They will return to their regular weekly schedule on May 3rd.

City Hall, the RPU Service Center, and the Development Services and Infrastructure Center (DSIC) will now offer in-person service on Fridays from 9 A.M. through 4 P.M. Hours will extend to 5 P.M. Monday through Friday beginning May 3rd.

Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms says these are incremental adjustment aimed at meeting the changing needs of community members.

"We continue to meet weekly and look at what the opportunities are, and so I think we're just preparing now with these small shifts for the in-person service lobby services," Zelms said.

Zelms adds staff are looking into whether to continue streaming city council meetings online once sessions are conducted in-person again.

"I'm hopeful that we can be stepping toward a hybrid model. Obviously there has been, for some people, some convenience, at least on members of the public, with being able to attend virtually, and so we're still looking at how we might be able to continue that component."

The city is still strongly encouraging community members to use phone and online tools to access city services whenever possible. Officials say those who do visit city facilities are reminded masks and social distancing are required.