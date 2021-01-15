City of Rochester shares how to avoid fines following a winter storm

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Our first winter storm of 2021 has come and largely gone but the thick, wet snow remains. The city of Rochester wants to remind us all city workers need our help with clean-up efforts.

The first thing homeowners should be aware of is city ordinance requires them to clear snow and ice from sidewalks along their property line without shoveling it onto the street; otherwise they may be fined.

Communications coordinator Megan Moeller says another thing drivers should be aware of is alternate side parking.

Moeller says drivers should park their car on the side of the street with an even house number when the date is even. On odd days park on the side of the street with odd numbers.

The goal is to allow for easier and safer access to streets when city employees are working to clear the snow.

She added, “These snow storms, and after snowstorms throughout the winter, are slowly going to make our streets narrower and that will eventually inhibit the travel of emergency vehicles, transit vehicles, school buses, trash pickups; they just make our roads narrower and harder for the traveling public to navigate them.”

If you don't move your vehicle it could cost you about $25 in fines.

A final reminder for this coming Monday night Moeller says there will be ‘no parking’ signs placed around downtown through Tuesday morning to allow city employees to clear snow.

She explained, “There will be parking signs up in those impacted areas so it's just important for people to follow the posted signs whether they're traditional street signs or if they're posted on meters that say ‘no parking’ because we will be coming through the downtown picking up stuff.”

If you’re interested in seeing a full list of snow and ice removal guidelines that can be found by clicking here.