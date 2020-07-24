City of Rochester seeks help hiring election judges

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Election day may be a ways away but the city of Rochester is asking for your help now.

Mayor Kim Norton says due to COVID-19 there is a shortage of election judges.

A majority of election workers are typically seniors but they're now at high risk for contracting the coronavirus so Norton says fewer are signing up this year.

The city has approved $250,000 of additional funding to increase pay for judges as an incentive for people to sign up.

Norton says funds will also go towards making sure voters have a safe space to cast their ballots as well.

"We need to make certain we have the proper PPE in place for everyone, hand sanitizer and masking so it will be a little different this year," explained Norton. "People are going to have to be at a six foot distance which means people will be perhaps outside in longer lines or snaking through a building."

Norton says the mayor's office will be closed during the August primary and on November 3rd for the presidential election. She says she and her assistant will be volunteering as election judges.