City of Rochester responds to officer-involved shooting of a black man in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The incident in Brooklyn Center is having a far reaching impact as many feel the weight of another officer-involved shooting in Minnesota resulting in the death of a black man.

While these incidents aren’t happening in Rochester Mayor Kim Norton says the impact is no less real for those feeling the weight of the pandemic combined with another unjust death of a black man.

The latest death happened just 15 miles from where George Floyd was killed by former Minneapolis police officers last May.

Norton says the Rochester Police Department has been working to reform local policies even before Floyd was killed.

She explained, “I hope people will understand the efforts we're taking here to really make certain this doesn't happen in our community but the anger and frustration are felt nonetheless because it is a few miles north of us.”

Norton says it’s important to involve the community in these police policy reform discussion and give the community a voice to improve policies and express frustrations.

“It hurts,” Norton added. “So, while we're working hard to have that trust here these types of incidents make people step back a little bit and so we're really going to have to make an effort I think to continue to build that relationship and to build it back for those who have lost trust of the past months and years.”

Norton says the community should take as much time as it needs to process this latest incident. She says it’s especially important for minority communities who may feel helpless.