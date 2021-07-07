City of Rochester reminds homeowners to have a licensed contractor

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester wants to remind homeowners that sidewalk repairs must be done by licensed contractors.

The city of Rochester requires all sidewalk contractors doing permanent work on residential sidewalks to have a license.

The city grants a warranty on work done by a licensed contractor.

Rochester Public Works says sidewalk work completed by an unlicensed contractor that doesn't meet specifications will be replaced at the owner's expense.

Tyler Niemeyer, assistant city engineer, says, “If residents are out there hiring unlicensed contractors, we have no way to help them hold those contractors accountable for building those facilities the right way.”

Pedestrian safety is a high priority to the city of Rochester.

Niemeyer adds, “Homeowners are responsible for all maintenance and reconstruction of sidewalks that abut their property, the difference is with some of the work you see going on right now is they have the opportunity to hire a contractor on their own before the city comes through.”

Later this summer, the city will address any work private owners did not take care of on their own.