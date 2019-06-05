Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

City of Rochester releases update after Tuesday's storms: Some still without power

Around, 2,000 customers were without at one point after the storm hit.

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 5:02 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Around 150 customers are still without power in Rochester after storms ripped through the area Tuesday night.

Around, 2,000 customers were without at one point after the storm hit.
The city of Rochester released the following information about the storm.

Rochester Public Utilities (RPU)
Currently there are about 150 customers still out of power. This is down from over 2,000 at the height of the storm. The area out is located in SW Rochester. RPU crews were out all night, responding to the outages and continue to work to restore power for all. The public facing outage map on the website is current and will be updated as service is restored. Safety is the primary focus as RPU methodically work in these difficult conditions.

Forestry
Boulevard & park tree damage is being assessed through the City’s visual inspections and from locations provided by concerned residents. City teammates will address the boulevard and park tree issues on a priority basis. As a first priority both Park/Forestry teammates and Public Works teammates are working on clearing and opening roadways.

Private property tree and brush debris is managed privately by the owner or contractor they hire. This includes private property trees falling into the public right of way areas. Tree companies licensed to work in the City can be found here.

Sirens
On June 4, 2019, sirens were activated for all four quadrants of Rochester. Commonly, sirens are activated when National Weather Service (NWS) issues a tornado warning. In this case, the tornado warning was not issued by NWS. Instead, the additional activation trigger of high winds was relied upon. By agreement signed in 2013, Olmsted County Emergency Management activates the sirens for Rochester.

Questions can be directed to RPU at 507-280-1500 and the City Forestry team at 507-328-2515.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Rochester
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Tracking a much calmer Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Austin Aspires receives $50,000 grant

Image

Farm Safety Day

Image

Tracking a Much Calmer Wednesday

Image

Hail damage in Kasson

Image

Trees down across Rochester

Image

Runners campaign for natural surface at Soldiers Field Park Track

Image

Don't leave your pets in the car

Image

Rate increases are official

Image

$32 million gift helps Mayo Clinic research

Image

New flags to remember the Snyders

Community Events