City of Rochester releases update after Tuesday's storms: Some still without power

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Around 150 customers are still without power in Rochester after storms ripped through the area Tuesday night.

Around, 2,000 customers were without at one point after the storm hit.

The city of Rochester released the following information about the storm.

Rochester Public Utilities (RPU)

Currently there are about 150 customers still out of power. This is down from over 2,000 at the height of the storm. The area out is located in SW Rochester. RPU crews were out all night, responding to the outages and continue to work to restore power for all. The public facing outage map on the website is current and will be updated as service is restored. Safety is the primary focus as RPU methodically work in these difficult conditions.

Forestry

Boulevard & park tree damage is being assessed through the City’s visual inspections and from locations provided by concerned residents. City teammates will address the boulevard and park tree issues on a priority basis. As a first priority both Park/Forestry teammates and Public Works teammates are working on clearing and opening roadways.

Private property tree and brush debris is managed privately by the owner or contractor they hire. This includes private property trees falling into the public right of way areas. Tree companies licensed to work in the City can be found here.

Sirens

On June 4, 2019, sirens were activated for all four quadrants of Rochester. Commonly, sirens are activated when National Weather Service (NWS) issues a tornado warning. In this case, the tornado warning was not issued by NWS. Instead, the additional activation trigger of high winds was relied upon. By agreement signed in 2013, Olmsted County Emergency Management activates the sirens for Rochester.

Questions can be directed to RPU at 507-280-1500 and the City Forestry team at 507-328-2515.