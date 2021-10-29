City of Rochester recognizes co-designers of COVID response project

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local leaders are recognizing the hard work of community members helping the Med City navigate the pandemic.

Nine Rochester residents received plaques and certificates during a ceremony at city hall Friday. The honorees co-designed a project with the City of Rochester submitted to the 2021 Bloomberg Global Mayors Challenge.

The competition accelerates the most ambitious and innovative ideas hatched by cities in response to the pandemic. Rochester has now been named a "Champion City" in the challenge, and one of 50 finalists out of some 630 cities from 99 countries who applied.

The Rochester-based project seeks to address a disproportionate driving of women of color out of the workplace caused by the pandemic, according to the city. The project team hopes to address that issue by removing barriers preventing women of color from entering the construction industry.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton says the project brings together women of color, policymakers, industry leaders, and other organizations to create a program that works for them.

<No one else does that. Everybody comes up with great ideas, implements them, does it work or not? We're letting the people involved work together. And so we have a whole program outline for the next three years. If we get this grant, and even if we don't, we'll definitely be doing some of it.>

The grant Norton is referring to is part of the award challenge winners receive. However, the Med City mayor shares she's received word from both of Minnesota's U.S. senators that money has been set aside for the project in their chamber's new spending bill.

So why construction? The project team says local construction-related jobs are high-paying, and here to stay thanks to the $5.6 billion being invested in Rochester by way of DMC. They believe having women of color enter the construction industry will help boost economic recovery from the pandemic.

The city says DMC is generating between 2,000 and 3,000 construction-related jobs each year in Rochester. Last year, less than 1% of Med City construction jobs were filled by women of color.