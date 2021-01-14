City of Rochester parking and shoveling reminders after snowfall

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With snow on the ground tonight, it's important to make sure to park your car on the correct side of the street.

Tonight, if you are parking your car on the street, make sure to park on the odd side because tomorrow is the 15th.

City of Rochester Communications Coordinator Megan Moeller says it's important we remember this rule: park your car for the next day before you go to bed.

Relating to the calendar day, your car should be on the even or odd side of the street from 2 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Moeller says this is important to make sure Rochester streets are still driveable through the winter.

"So really the reason for the alternate side parking is to allow our operators to clear the full width of the street. As snow accumulates over the winter, the roadway can get narrower and narrower if we aren't able to clear to the curb," says Moeller.

Moeller says to not forget about the sidewalks!

She says the city has a saying, "When the snow is here, you have 24 hours to clear".