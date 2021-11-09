Virtual listening sessions kick off redistricting in the Med City

The City of Rochester held two virtual listening sessions that went over upcoming redistricting changes on Tuesday at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Rochester grew by 13.6%, according to 2020 Census Data, making it the third fastest-growing city in the state.

The new ideal ward size for Rochester is 20,332.

Wards 1 and 3 currently have a population size that is above the ideal number and will likely have its borders adjusted.

The City of Rochester's Management Analyst Heather Heyer said community members will be asked about communities of interest in the coming days.

"One thing we will be asking about is communities of interest. Now this is a topic that has been around in the redistricting world for a while but is getting a lot of attention in this cycle and the definition varies based on who you are talking to and I think where we have landed internally is that a community of interest refers to a group of people with a common group of concerns that may be affected by the legislation," Heyer said.

The City has until the end of March to create new city maps.