City of Rochester looking for input on projects at Silver Lake

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On an online questionairre, the City of Rochester is looking for community feedback on the city.
A few questions the survey asks are about Silver Lake. The city wants to know if people support remodeling the dam or not, and if they would like the final portion of the trail around the lake to be constructed near residential property lines or closer to the water.
"I think closer to the lake would be better and its actually dangerous I think right now with the sidewalk that connects on the street right out there in the wintertime. It's always completely iced over," says Kati Bargfrede, who uses the park trail often.
Click here to give the city your feedback.
