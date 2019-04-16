Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

City of Rochester looking for input on projects at Silver Lake

Changes could be coming to the dam and the trail.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 7:06 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On an online questionairre, the City of Rochester is looking for community feedback on the city.

A few questions the survey asks are about Silver Lake. The city wants to know if people support remodeling the dam or not, and if they would like the final portion of the trail around the lake to be constructed near residential property lines or closer to the water.

"I think closer to the lake would be better and its actually dangerous I think right now with the sidewalk that connects on the street right out there in the wintertime. It's always completely iced over," says Kati Bargfrede, who uses the park trail often.

Click here to give the city your feedback.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Tracking showers and storms with a severe threat.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lawn Mower repair shops are getting busier

Image

Governor Walz's "Community Prosperity" Tour

Image

A Rochester student makes a video about distracted driving

Image

Tracking Wednesday's Severe Threat

Image

Survey gathers your feedback on Silver Lake Dam

Image

State Sen. Carla Nelson hosts round table talk on education

Image

Gas station chain looks to buy county land

Image

Grand opening ceremony held for new Hilton Hotel

Image

Legislators tour Habitat home as they talk affordable housing

Image

Truckers Against Trafficking

Community Events