City of Rochester looking back on winter in preparation for the next one

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Thankfully, the winter months are now in our rearview mirror.

“It was horrible. It was absolutely horrible,” Tammy Mehlhop, of Rochester, said. “I didn't think old man winter was ever going to give up the fight.”

On Monday, the city of Rochester is going back to these times in order to do better in the future.

Currently, the city does not have a snow and ice management policy in policy.

Public works is proposing one that would prioritize what areas to clear first, depending on how bad the snow event is.

Residents hope it relieves some of the headaches they faced during the coldest months of the year.

“I'm not currently a driver,” Andy Paulsen, of Rochester, said, “but as a walker it sucks when you have to go through a two-foot snow bank.”

The city hopes to relieve some of those concerns by making changes now.

Other discussion points included moving the snow dump site, as well as updating ordinances which will simplify winter parking for residents.

Those points will come back up at a future meeting.