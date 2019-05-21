Clear
City of Rochester launches new site for citizens to have easier access to city ordinances

It’s like Google but for city ordinances.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 8:52 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester has a new way of getting information to citizens in a clear and organized manner.

It’s launching a new site with the program called Municode. People can to the site and see all city ordinances. They can also type in key words like ‘dogs’ or ‘parking,’ and find all related city rules.

While making codes easier and quicker to find, using Municode could also save some tax dollars.

Jason Loos is the City Attorney and is the one behind the change. He said it costs the city a minimum of $500 and could eventually cost $1,500 as more ordinances are added and updated.

He said the cost of using this program is less than it would be if it were city staff storing, updating, and posting city codes.

“Between the clerk's office and my office that expends quite a few hours of staff time. The amount of time it takes them to do a lot of these things is considered way less than what it takes for us since it's all they do,” he said.

While getting ordinances onto the site, Loos said they consolidated and updated a lot of codes, going from about 150 codes to about 20. When looking at an ordinance, people also have the option to track changes and past versions of it. 

Check out the new site, here.

