City of Rochester joins tri-government committee with RPS, Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester is joining a tri-government committee with Rochester Public Schools and Olmsted County.

The committee will meet quarterly to discuss strategic planning and how to best support each other. The city's representatives on the committee will be Mayor Norton, Council Member Shaun Palmer, City Administrator Alison Zelms, and City Council President Brooke Carlson.

Carlson says increased communication with RPS and Olmsted County presents an important effort to try making headway on shared goals.

"Let's figure out how this is working, for us all to come into these spaces and have meaningful, really intentional and open conversations. How can we increase communication? Where are there opportunities that we can set some shared goals potentially, and bring those ideas back to our elected bodies for consideration?"

RPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel, School Board Chair Jean Marvin, and Olmsted County Commissioner Stephanie Podulke will also serve on the tri-government committee.