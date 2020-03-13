ROCHESTER, Minn. - A number of items are being implemented immediately in the city of Rochester to address the Coronavirus pandemic.
The city, in a press release Friday, said the items will be in place until April 30.
Read more on the Coronavirus here.
The action being taken is listed below:
"This decision was made for the City of Rochester as an entity; this is not direction being set by the City of Rochester for any other organization or entity.
Internal Actions
• Teammates are not to attend in-person conferences, workshops, or seminars
• External, in-person training is suspended
• Non-essential, internal training is suspended
• All in-person recruitment activities are suspended
• Teammates are asked to limit in-person meetings
• Working remotely is strongly encouraged as deemed appropriate by department heads to decrease the number of teammates at work
External/Public Actions
• All City of Rochester sponsored open houses/engagement efforts, unless legally required, are suspended (note: we are still working on legally required land use public meetings)
• We will recommend to the City Council at its Monday, March 16 meeting that all Advisory Board/Commission/Committee meetings be suspended (same note as above for land use decision making and Charter Boards)
All City services remain fully functional. We do have online/digital tools and the community is encouraged to use those wherever possible. If your business requires you to come to a City office in person, please maintain a respectful distance of at least three feet between yourself and other customers."
Related Content
- City of Rochester implementing a number of recommendations, effective immediately
- Rochester to Implement Seasonal Parking
- Recommended 2020 budget presented at Rochester City Council Study Session
- Looking at Rochester's 2020 recommended $387M budget
- City Council votes to implement the Rochester City Government Transparency Act of 2019
- Hockey concussion recommendations
- Rochester School Board approves responses to 4 recommendations
- Biden: Congress should immediately make 'Dreamers' citizens
- High court lets military implement transgender restrictions
- CDC gives recommendations on upcoming flu season