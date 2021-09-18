City of Rochester highlights diverse transportation options with mobility fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday the City of Rochester held a mobility fair showcasing the diverse transportation options for getting to and around the Med-City.

Lime scooters, Med-City Mover - the automated shuttle - and Hour Car, are just some of the ways residents can get from place to place.

The centerpiece of the event is the LINK Rapid Transit Project's built-to-scale station model showcasing the design that separates these stations from local bus stops.

The electric busses will have level boarding - off-board fare collection - and 3 doors.

It will be the first rapid transit line in Minnesota outside of the metro area.

As Rochester is expanding, Nick Lemmer with the City of Rochester says there are some challenges that come with it - such as congestion, and being able to find parking downtown.

“So by enabling us to use for example high capacity, high-frequency rapid transit -- that allows us to move a large number of people into the downtown core without clogging the streets with cars,” he explains.

Project manager, Jarrett Hubbard, says “We’ve gone through a process with 10 citizens from the community to make the stations unique and special for the city of Rochester, and we're trying to show the community is going to be a different type of transit than what we know with the Rochester transit service today.”

The link rapid transit model will be at the corner of 2nd Street southeast and Civic Center Drive until October 1st.