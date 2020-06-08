City of Rochester has no plans to dismantle police department

ROCHESTER, Minn. - City leaders are taking a closer look at how their police departments are run following the death of George Floyd.

Former Minneapolis police officers are accused in Floyd's death and now city council members are vowing to dismantle the police department.

Mayor Kim Norton says while the Rochester Police Department won't be disbanding the city is making sure all officers are receiving the proper use of force and de-escalation training.

Norton says she continuously works with the police chief to make positive changes within the department.

She added, "Dismantling everything we've been working so hard to change doesn't make sense for us. I think we just need to continue down the path, making adjustments and changes and I think we're going to continue to do that."

There will be a community Police Policy Review Committee taking place on Tuesday morning.