City of Rochester facing rising maintenance costs for DMC improvements

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Millions have already been spent making the Med City a world-class destination for care, but the City of Rochester is now grappling with the expenses that come once construction crews clear.

The price to operate DMC-improved public spaces is set to soar in the coming years. Upkeep for the Heart of the City area is expected to jump by $115,000 in 2022, and another $128,000 in 2023.

With new DMC projects like Discovery Walk set to come online in the near future, city leaders are working out ways to pay for rising maintenance costs.

"With the recent capital improvement projects, the city now has ongoing responsibilities for operation and maintenance costs, and as we develop new improvement projects, we need to plan for the operation and maintenance costs for those as well," said Project Manager Josh Johnsen with the City of Rochester.

For now, city staff recommend shifting existing resources to cover operation and maintenance costs until a more permanent solution is found. Looking ahead, most city council members feel the businesses gaining the most from public space improvements should bear the brunt of bigger bills.

"If not but for Mayo, there would be no DMC. I mean, that's the truth. So I definitely think they should be throwing some money into the hat to maintain this infrastructure downtown," said Council Member Mark Bransford.

For some on the council, ballooning costs for upkeep signal a need to slow down on approving new projects.

"We can't have a champagne taste on a beer budget," Council Member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick said. "I know that's kind of an old saying, but we're not meeting our maintenance costs. We don't have the ability to pay the bill when it comes due, and that concerns me."

Kirkpatrick and other council members make it clear while DMC has brought about some additional challenges, it has also presented gifts not every city has a chance to benefit from.

Other fundraising options presented to council members Monday afternoon include increasing the city's property tax levy, and assessments for downtown businesses or property owners. Neither is being considered at this time.