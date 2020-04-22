Clear
City of Rochester "designing a road map" for reopening

In Wednesday’s installment of our five-part series 'AFTER THE OUTBREAK – Reopening Rochester' KIMT News 3 is learning what the city is doing now to get ready for when the time comes to reopen.

Posted: Apr 22, 2020 4:53 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The power to get back to some sort of normal goes beyond our local leaders but that doesn’t mean Rochester's elected officials are waiting around for that day to come.

Currently Minnesota’s stay at home order is set to expire in a few weeks on May 4.

Gov. Tim Walz said, ““People were talking about shelter at home and we’re talking 18-months. I said, ‘It's not feasible to shelter everybody for 18 months; it's not sustainable.”

Whether Gov. Walz extends the order is up in the air but closer to home Rochester city leaders are creating a framework to reopen partially based on a plan from the Department of Economic Development and the state’s guidance.

Mayor Kim Norton explained an Economic Stability team is exploring questions like, “what should a business do when they reopen? What should it look like? How do we have distancing? Are masks required? For employees are temperatures going to be taken? We’re just starting to have those discussions.“

Norton explained that businesses reopening and regulations relaxing will look like the spigot of a faucet with things slowly trickling open.

“What we don’t want to do is open it full force and think things are going to run normally because they won’t. The virus is still out there and we still have many, many people who are susceptible,” said Norton.

KIMT News 3 asked Norton if she thinks certain businesses will be able to open before others and at this point she’s not sure. However, there are some businesses the city believes are easier to regulate than others.

“Stores that are able to have just a few people in at a time and keep that distancing; stores might limit the number of people that come in,” said Norton. “Restaurants may move their table a little further apart.”

Norton is asking people and businesses to be flexible as things unfold over the rest of this year.

“It’s going to be exciting for people to get back out but we’re going to have a little bit of restraint and patience and do things a little bit differently potentially for the next year or longer,” she added.

However the mayor wants to assure the community the city is going to be ready for the day Rochester can reopen saying “I don’t have a road map yet but we are designing the road map.”

Other measures the city is considering include keeping one-way traffic in grocery store aisles and having plastic barriers at checkout.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2721

Reported Deaths: 179
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin101395
Ramsey21511
Olmsted1984
Dakota1276
Nobles1010
Washington985
Anoka972
Clay683
Winona6110
St. Louis5310
Martin414
Carlton370
Freeborn330
Wright271
Scott271
Mower260
Blue Earth240
Le Sueur220
Crow Wing200
Goodhue190
Dodge180
Stearns180
Carver140
Sherburne130
Pine120
Fillmore110
Wilkin92
Steele90
Brown81
Wabasha80
Nicollet72
Rice71
Chisago71
Cottonwood60
Otter Tail60
Isanti60
Rock50
Norman50
Beltrami50
Lyon50
Cass40
Watonwan40
Benton40
Unassigned40
Polk40
Faribault40
Renville30
Todd30
Waseca30
Yellow Medicine30
Kandiyohi30
McLeod30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Murray30
Douglas20
Jackson20
Traverse20
Pipestone20
Itasca20
Lincoln20
Houston10
Big Stone10
Becker10
Aitkin10
Chippewa10
Pennington10
Swift10
Koochiching10
Kittson10
Morrison10
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Mille Lacs11
Marshall10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Lac qui Parle10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3748

Reported Deaths: 90
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn46028
Polk41516
Johnson3723
Black Hawk3662
Louisa2422
Muscatine2304
Marshall2240
Tama2236
Scott1793
Washington1245
Woodbury810
Dallas550
Jasper530
Dubuque481
Clinton440
Allamakee443
Bremer320
Henry291
Cedar260
Benton241
Unassigned210
Warren200
Story190
Pottawattamie181
Jones160
Poweshiek141
Harrison140
Cerro Gordo140
Iowa130
Des Moines130
Buchanan110
Shelby90
Plymouth90
Mahaska81
Van Buren80
Clayton81
Jefferson70
Monona70
Fayette70
Winneshiek70
Sioux70
Crawford61
Wapello60
Grundy60
Boone60
Jackson50
Marion50
Lyon50
Madison41
Hardin40
Osceola40
Howard40
Guthrie40
Page40
Delaware30
Clay30
Hancock30
Webster30
Lee30
Chickasaw30
Keokuk30
Winnebago20
Wright20
Dickinson20
Buena Vista20
Appanoose22
Butler20
Hamilton20
Mills20
Mitchell20
Clarke20
Worth10
Audubon10
Carroll10
Cass10
Cherokee10
Adair10
Montgomery10
Franklin10
Taylor10
Greene10
Humboldt10
Kossuth10
Union10
Community Events