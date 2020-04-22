ROCHESTER, Minn. - The power to get back to some sort of normal goes beyond our local leaders but that doesn’t mean Rochester's elected officials are waiting around for that day to come.

In Wednesday’s installment of our five-part series 'AFTER THE OUTBREAK – Reopening Rochester' KIMT News 3 is learning what the city of Rochester is doing now to get ready for when the time comes to reopen.

Currently Minnesota’s stay at home order is set to expire in a few weeks on May 4.

Gov. Tim Walz said, ““People were talking about shelter at home and we’re talking 18-months. I said, ‘It's not feasible to shelter everybody for 18 months; it's not sustainable.”

Whether Gov. Walz extends the order is up in the air but closer to home Rochester city leaders are creating a framework to reopen partially based on a plan from the Department of Economic Development and the state’s guidance.

Mayor Kim Norton explained an Economic Stability team is exploring questions like, “what should a business do when they reopen? What should it look like? How do we have distancing? Are masks required? For employees are temperatures going to be taken? We’re just starting to have those discussions.“

Norton explained that businesses reopening and regulations relaxing will look like the spigot of a faucet with things slowly trickling open.

“What we don’t want to do is open it full force and think things are going to run normally because they won’t. The virus is still out there and we still have many, many people who are susceptible,” said Norton.

KIMT News 3 asked Norton if she thinks certain businesses will be able to open before others and at this point she’s not sure. However, there are some businesses the city believes are easier to regulate than others.

“Stores that are able to have just a few people in at a time and keep that distancing; stores might limit the number of people that come in,” said Norton. “Restaurants may move their table a little further apart.”

Norton is asking people and businesses to be flexible as things unfold over the rest of this year.

“It’s going to be exciting for people to get back out but we’re going to have a little bit of restraint and patience and do things a little bit differently potentially for the next year or longer,” she added.

However the mayor wants to assure the community the city is going to be ready for the day Rochester can reopen saying “I don’t have a road map yet but we are designing the road map.”

Other measures the city is considering include keeping one-way traffic in grocery store aisles and having plastic barriers at checkout.