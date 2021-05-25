City of Rochester continues to strive towards a more equitable future

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester is taking stock of how city policies and resources have changed in the year since George Floyd was killed at the hands of police.

Mayor Kim Norton says the city is taking a multi-faceted approach to improving resources and services for every member of the community.

That includes helping minority groups find access to entrepreneurship opportunities and even looking at Rochester’s housing needs and inequities while seeking solutions.

Health care is another area where Norton says inequities are obvious. She explained, “There are people in this community, even in the time of COVID, who can’t gain the access they need for quality health care. It's been shocking actually in a community like ours that focuses on health care that there are still people who can't access it so dealing with that as well.”

Norton says there are no easy answers but the city is determined to continue to improve and learn from tragedies like the death of Floyd.

Norton explained, “Rochester has always been a compassionate and caring community, it's kind of in our nature. Have we always made sure that everyone feels that care and compassion equitably? Probably not and this last year I think the community as a whole has focused more on that and I think they also know and understand that this is going to take a lot of time and a lot of focus and we're in it for the long-term.”

The city also hired a Diversity Inclusion and Equity director this year to focus on ensuring the city stays on the right track towards building a more equitable future.